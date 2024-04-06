EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Armani subsidiary shut down for ‘exploiting workers’

Police operation underway
By Euronews with AP
Italian police disclosed that Chinese workers employed by an unauthorised subcontractor, produced handbags and accessories for Giorgio Armani.

The Giorgio Armani fashion house refuted the allegations of mistreatment, asserting in a statement: “The company has always implemented control and prevention measures to mitigate abuses in the supply chain. GA Operations will collaborate transparently with relevant authorities to clarify its stance on the issue.”

According to law enforcement, GA Operations did exercise oversight of its supply chain by engaging a subcontractor that subsequently employed an unauthorized Chinese subcontractor, which in turn hired workers informally, including some who were illegally in Italy. 

These workers were subjected to unsafe working conditions and ignored regulations concerning health, safety, working hours, breaks, and rest days.

Police indicated that this operation was part of a system known as "caporalato," involving the illicit mediation and exploitation of workers, primarily associated with the agricultural sector.

Milano Justice Slavery