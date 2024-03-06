Women in Qatar leading the change in digital innovation, sustainability and fashion

Meet the women in Qatar determined to break glass ceilings and inspiring others to do the same. Whether it’s in science and technology, entrepreneurship or fashion, a diverse group of women are thinking out of the box to empower the people and communities around them.

In this episode, the Qatar 365 team celebrate International Women's Day. Invest in Women: Accelerate Progress is the theme of the United Nations nominated day, which aims to promote women's and girls' rights.

Laila Humairah meets two inspiring women helping to shape Qatar's digital transformation and sustainable water policies. Eman Al Kuwari heads up the Digital Innovation department at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, focusing on real-life applications using high-tech solutions, including traffic management and food security analytics. Dr Deema Almasri taps in on her decade of experience as a scientist to help draft water management policies at Earthna.

Conchita Ponce launched the Doha Women Forum seven years ago. The organisation holds an annual event featuring network professionals, entrepreneurs and industry experts. Through panel discussions, roundtable talks, and workshops, women gain the knowledge to pursue their dreams, whether starting a business or seeking a career change.

Aadel Haleem looks at how some designers make fashion more inclusive in Qatar. Diversity and sustainability aren't the only things designers are making a part of their creative process. Samanta Bullock co-owns an advocacy group called London Represents, which aims to encourage designers and labels to include people of all abilities in their creations.