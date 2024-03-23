EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Gaza sea aid route a 'model': Cyprus president Nikos Christodoulides

This photo provided by World Central Kitchen shows a crane unloading food packages over a makeshift port on the Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 16, 2024.
This photo provided by World Central Kitchen shows a crane unloading food packages over a makeshift port on the Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 16, 2024. Copyright AP/AP
By Maria PsaraEuronews
Some 200 tonnes of food were recently transported from Cyprus to the embattled Palestinian enclave.

In an exclusive interview, the president of Cyprus told Euronews a maritime corridor from the Mediterranean island to Gaza could become a wider blueprint for delivering assistance. 

Nicos Christodoulides said sending aid over sea could not only help Gaza's reconstruction following Israel's devastating war with Hamas, but be applied to many crises in the region.

Almost 200 tonnes of food was recently shipped from Cyprus to Gaza, marking the first time in 17 years Israel's naval blockade of the enclave was lifted. 

Watch the video in the player above to find out more.

Cyprus The Gaza Strip Food aid Israel Hamas war