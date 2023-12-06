EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Romanian tennis legend Ion Tiriac talks vintage cars and life on the court

FILE: Rolls Royce Phantom car in Bucharest museum
FILE: Rolls Royce Phantom car in Bucharest museum Copyright Euronews
By Euronews
Tiriac sat down with Euronews in an exclusive interview to discuss his career, and his passion for vintage cars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Car enthusiasts in Romania are able to enjoy a spectacular collection of rare and vintage vehicles carefully curated by one of the country's most famous sportsmen, former tennis star Ion Tiriac.

Euronews Romania Editor-in-Chief Andra Diaconescu sat down with Tiriac for an exclusive interview where he talks about his cars and the world of tennis.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

