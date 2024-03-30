Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk warns war in Europe 'a real threat'

By Euronews with AP

Tusk's stark warning comes as Ukraine and Russia trade strikes in Belgorod and Kamianske

ADVERTISEMENT

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that Europe was in a "pre-war era" in an interview with European media grouping LENA on Friday.

Tusk also warned that Ukraine's loss risked the wider safety of Europe.

Poland has been one of its neighbouring Ukraine's staunchest allies since Russia invaded over two years ago.

The Prime Minister recently met with his Ukrainian counterpart Denys Shmyhal in Warsaw, where they discussed solutions on dealing with farmers' demands over restrictions on Ukrainian imports.

Ukraine and Russia Trade Strikes

Russian strikes triggered an air-raid warning in Cherkasy Oblast, Kamianske in Dnipro Oblast and the city of Dnipro on the night of 28-29 March according to Ukrainian local media.

Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, said the strikes hit several critical infrastructure facilities, as power to the area was cut off.

Ukrainian strikes hit the city of Belgorod on Friday, where one person was killed after a drone hit a residential building.

Russia has escalated its attacks on Ukraine in recent days, launching several missile barrages on the capital, Kyiv, and hitting energy infrastructure across the country.

The attacks are an apparent retaliation for recent Ukrainian aerial attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod. Such sporadic attacks, however, have been common throughout the war.