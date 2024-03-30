Beautiful Judo In Antalya

By euronews

Welcome back for day two of the Judo Grand Slam in Antalya!

As the athletes prepare for another day of thrilling competition, the Turkish city provides a breath-taking backdrop.

To open the event, speeches were given by Laszlo TOTH, IJF Vice President and SEZER HUYSUZ, Turkish Judo Federation PRESIDENT before Turkish judo heroes were presented with a special award.

At -63kg, it was gold for Korea as Kim Jisu edged her opponent in a tight and tactical battle. Her second Grand Slam gold.

Governor of Antalya, Hulusi ŞAHIN awarded the medals.

At -73kg there was a rerun of the final from the Linz Grand Prix. Good friends before and after the fight but it was the same outcome with OSMANOV securing gold.

Antalya Region Director of Sports Yavuz GÜRHAN awarded the medals.

“I feel good," said Adil OSMANOV. "I fight with my friend and it’s very difficult to be friends and opponents, it’s very difficult”.

Michaela POLLERES, World and Olympic medallist faced 19 year old Tais PINA who showed her promise by reaching the final at -70kg. Ultimately experience won out and Polleres scored two waza-aris to take the victory. Another gold medal for the Austrian’s collection!

IJF Head Referee Director Ki-Young JEON awarded the medals.

“Yeah it feels great," said Michaela POLLERES. "It reminded me of Linz where all the Austrian kids were and I saw, I won and then I saw on the big screen how my Austrian team mates are happy and how they feel and then it was even more nice for me”.

At -81kg, Olympic Champion Takanori NAGASE won the gold medal in tactical fashion.

IJF Head Referee Director Armen BAGDASAROV awarded the medals.

The home team had some amazing moments today in Antalya, to the joy of the local fans!

The cherry on top being a bronze medal for Turkey's own Umalt DEMIREL, an inspiration for the young judoka watching on.

Antalya has been the perfect backdrop for the world-class judo action we've witnessed. Join us tomorrow to once again see this stunning city play host to judo excellence.