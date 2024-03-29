Turkey Welcomes Judo To Antalya

By euronews

Today marks the start of this highly anticipated Judo Grand Slam amidst this country's rich history, a nation renowned for its vibrant culture and scenic beauty.

In the first final of the day, the -48kg category, Turkey’s very own Sila ERSIN came up against the queen of the category, Natsumi TSUNODA of Japan who used both her trademark moves - tomoe-nagi for waza-ari and then arm-locked to take the victory. Fantastic transition shown from the Japanese World Champion in front of a passionate crowd.

At -60kg Ayub BLIEV took on Luka MKHEIDZE in a physical encounter that went to golden score. It was BLIEV who managed to overpower his opponent to score ippon and win the gold medal.

The judo world’s most dominant female fighter made an appearance at -52kg… Uta Abe, unbeaten since 2019. Barely 10 seconds on the clock and it was all over. Ippon to Abe and her winning streak continues. Can anybody stop her on her run towards another Olympic gold? Local fans were desperate to get their moment with the legendary judoka.

“It feels great," said ABE Uta. "I can hear everyone’s voice and that always makes me a little bit stronger and that probably led to me winning today”.

Hifumi ABE took the lead from his sister and also finished his -66kg final in swift fashion by throwing Nurali EMOMALI for Ippon. The two Japanese reign supreme.

“I’m very happy to see how popular judo is here and all of these people that have come out to see it." said ABE Hifumi "I’m delighted to see people rooting for me of course, I’m just very happy overall”.

The -57kg final was an all pan-american matchup. Canada’s Christa DEGUCHI took up the challenge of Jessica LIMA from Brazil, and the Canadian eventually used O-uchi-gari to take gold!

The local Turkish crowd were treated to some wonderful moments from their team today.

Join us tomorrow for more thrilling judo action in the heart of Turkey’s natural splendor.