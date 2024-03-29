By Euronews with AP

Israel will return to the table for cease-fire talks with Hamas, says Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says Israel will return to the table for cease-fire talks with Hamas.

Friday’s announcement marks yet another attempt to reach a deal to pause Israel’s devastating war in Gaza against Hamas in exchange for the release of Israeli hostages. Efforts by the United States, Qatar and Egypt to negotiate a cease-fire appear stalled as the war grinds through its sixth month.

Hamas has previously suggested a phased release of all remaining hostages in return for an end to the war and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

Netanyahu called these conditions delusional, and said that after any hostage release, Israel will keep fighting until Hamas is destroyed.

Hamas is believed to be holding roughly 100 hostages, as well as the remains of about 30 people killed in the 7 October attack.

Israel's war in Gaza has killed more than 32,000 people and wounded 74,000, according to the the territory's Health Ministry.

UN Court: Israel must open more land crossings in Gaza

In a legally binding order, the top United Nations court says Israel must open more land crossings into Gaza for food, water, fuel and other supplies.

The International Court of Justice issued two new so-called provisional measures Thursday in a case brought by South Africa accusing Israel of acts of genocide in its war in Gaza — charges Israel strongly denies.

The UN has reported that 2.3 million people are at severe levels of food insecurity in Gaza. Aid deliveries have been impeded by Israeli military restrictions, ongoing hostilities and the breakdown of public order, according to the UN and international aid groups.