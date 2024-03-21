Europe's Top 5 Leagues: Who are the favourites?

The 2023/2024 season for Europe's top 5 leagues is coming to the end, with titles still to be decided as we head into the business end of the season.

In Europe, the 2023/2024 football season is almost over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams in the Bundesliga, La Liga, Seria A, and Ligue 1 look comfortable at the top of the table. Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Paris-Saint Germain look to be on course to lift their domestic titles.

The race for the English Premier League title is not so clear-cut. Arsenal, Liverpool, and current champions Manchester City are all in with a chance. The three sides are on the countdown now to the last few games of the season, which could go either way.

Last year, Arsenal faced a similar situation in a title race. The Gunners led at the top of the table for 248 days but failed to take the title after dropping points in crucial matches.

A lifelong Arsenal fan, Mia Lazaro, told FOOTBALL NOW that "Arsenal have been in better form at the moment, especially with our midfield... I think we've got the mindset at the moment."

Liverpool are no strangers to Premier League titles, and they've continued to battle for the title alongside rivals Manchester City. Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp is stepping down after nine years at Anfield. Liverpool fans worldwide hope the German manager can lead them to a Premier League title in his final days with the club.

Current Premier League title holders Manchester City will be keen to retain the title as they continue to look for more silverware.

Pep Guardiola's side hopes to cement their names in the record books and win the Premier League once again, making them the first team ever to win the league in four consecutive seasons.

Some of the world's best footballers play in the top five leagues. Fans are in for a spectacular end to what's already been a thrilling season.