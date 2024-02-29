Sir Jim Ratcliffe's investment in Manchester United was confirmed on February 16.

In Sir Jim Ratcliffe's new role as the club's minority shareholder, Manchester United fans hope for a much-needed change.

Ineos CEO Ratcliffe's appointment follows 15 years of supporter discontent towards the owners, the Glazers. He secured a significant 25% ownership stake in the club, costing a staggering €1.5 billion to seal the deal. Despite this sizable investment, the Glazer family retains majority control, prompting speculation about the club's direction in 2024.

United's home, Old Trafford, is in desperate need of upgrades Rui Vieira/Copyright 2019 The AP. All rights reserved

Ratcliffe's team will control the sporting operations, including transfers and board appointments, which could steer the struggling club towards a different future. The deal will take some pressure away from the Glazers, who are at the forefront of pressing issues like the rejuvenation of Manchester United's infrastructure. The ageing Old Trafford stadium, once known as a theatre of dreams, is crumbling, has a leaky roof, and desperately needs a modernisation worthy of hosting top-flight clubs.

Ratcliffe's control positions him as a key figure in reshaping Manchester United's future. Yet amidst the anticipation lies the weight of fan expectation, who long to return to the club's glory days on and off the pitch. As Manchester United braces for a new era at Old Trafford, the footballing world awaits the incoming impact of Ratcliffe's investment.