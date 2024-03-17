By Euronews with AP

Negotiations resume for the ceasefire in Gaza as Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz departs for Israel

More than 30 people, mostly from the same family, were killed after an Israeli airstrike in Nuseirat refugee camp, according to Palestinian sources. It is claimed that the bombing came at the moment when the family gathered to prepare a "suhoor" meal (a special for during the Ramadan, supposed to be consumed right before the sunrise). The IDF reported that it will be looking into what happened.

While fighting and bombing continue, truce talks are to resume in Doha on Sunday, between Qatar, Israel and Egypt, expected to discuss the latest Hamas proposition concerning hostages swap. Israeli delegation is led by Mossad Director David Barnea.

Anti-government protesters in Israel, having traditionally gathered tens of thousands on Saturday in Tel Aviv, demanding the government to accept the plan to release the hostages. The government, on this background, is expected, during the Sunday session, to appoint October 7 as the National Memorial day, to remember the victims of the Hamas' attack.

Relatives and supporters of the Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group block a road during a rally calling for their release in Tel Aviv Ohad Zwigenberg/AP

With another peace initiative, German chancellor Olaf Scholz has departed on his Middle Eastern voyage, first to Jordan, and is supposed to arrive in Israel after. His key objective is to let more humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Meanwhile, the Spanish-flagged "Open Arms" ship is reported to have unloaded its cargo and departed back to Larnaka. Cyprus authorities said to media that a second vessel is ready to leave the port towards Gaza following the same route, but no further details are available so far.