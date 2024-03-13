‘We will finish the job in Rafah’: Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

By Euronews with AP

Netanyahu insists on pressing on with his military campaign in Gaza, as British Foreign Secretary David Cameron calls for maritime aid corridor.

"We will finish the job in Rafah while enabling the civilian population to get out of harm's way," said Netanyahu during a video address to a conference of the pro-Israel AIPAC organization in Washington, D.C.

Netanyahu is facing increasing international pressure over his military campaign in Gaza, with President Joe Biden saying he is 'hurting Israel more than he is helping'.

Casualties in the Gaza Strip overnight

Wafa news agency reported dozens of casualties as a result of Israeli forces overnight.

Two people were killed and four children injured in an attack in the Daraj neighbourhood, bringing the total from the attack which started Tuesday evening to ten.

Palestinians line up for a free meal in Rafah, Gaza Strip Fatima Shbair/AP

Wafa said a “number of people were martyred” in the bombing of a house on Salah al-Din Street, while a third assault destroyed a house on al-Sahaba Street.

Further sources reported attacks on the southern city of Khan Younis.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has defended the United Kingdom in doing what it can to increase aid into Gaza, saying 'We've been collaboration with Jordan on humanitarian airdrops, and are now working with partners to operationalise a maritime aid corridor from Cyprus.'

He also called for Israel to open the block-aid on to allow a maritime corridor from Cyprus to access Ashdod.

Meanwhile the US Air Force released a video showing a plane dropping humanitarian aid into Gaza. The USAF said the airdrop included 16 bundles of food.

The US is among a number of countries that have been dropping aid via air to Gaza to alleviate a worsening humanitarian crisis.