Polish farmers protest against Ukrainian imports and EU Green Deal

Polish farmers protest
Polish farmers protest Copyright Czarek Sokolowski/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
European farmers have called for changes to Green Deal restrictions and the re-imposition of customs duties on agricultural imports from Ukraine.

Polish farmers have blocked their country's border crossing with Slovakia since Friday morning, saying only one truck per hour will be allowed through.

They are protesting against the transport through the frontier of what they describe as “uncontrolled’ loads of grain from third countries, including Ukraine.

But farmers are also angry about restrictions placed on them by the European Union's Green Deal plan to tackle climate change.

