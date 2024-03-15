EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Inside Ukraine's 'Survival Factory' in Dnipro

A doctor writes notes inside the ICU of Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, 15 July, 2023.
A doctor writes notes inside the ICU of Mechnikov Hospital in Dnipro, Ukraine, 15 July, 2023.
By Euronews
"It’s like we just all of a sudden found ourselves in this horror film and can’t get out," a doctor in Mechnikov hospital said.

More than 20,000 wounded soldiers have passed through Dnipro's Mechnikov hospital since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The doctors call the hospital the "survival factory."

Despite not being on the frontline, those who work in this hospital experience the horror of the war simply by witnessing the number of ambulances and patients that arrive every day.

Watch the full report in the player above to find out more.

