Approximately 200 evacuated from northern Sumy Oblast

About 200 people, including 26 children, were evacuated in the northern Sumy Oblast of Ukraine.

The region borders with Russia, and has come under intensified Russian shelling in recent days.

On Saturday, Russian attacks killed a civilian in the Donetsk Oblast and injured at least 3 people in the Kherson Oblast.

Cyber-specialists from the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have blocked the supply of enough spare parts to manufacture 1,600 shahed drones and 4,000 microcircuits for cruise missiles, according to local reports.

Death toll from Friday's Russian attack on Odesa rises as firefighter died in hospital on Saturday, the number of fatalities now stands at at least 21, with at least 73 wounded.

Odesa's former deputy mayor, Serhii Tetiukhin, and Oleksandr Hostishchev, the commander of the police special forces battalion Tsunami, were among those killed.

The Russian military claimed to have repelled an attempt by Ukrainian forces to enter a village in the Belgorod region bordering with Ukraine.