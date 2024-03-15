Athletes compete for likes online ahead of Paris Olympics

By Euronews

In the competitive world of sport, athletes use their social media presence to boost their profile.

30-year-old Ange Kunzli, double French boxing World Champion is taking to social media to boost his career.

He says ''The trigger that made me get on the networks was mainly the fact that I saw that there were lots of people who started to take up sport who were not particularly good at what they were doing, but who had a lot of fame and it was thanks to that that they were able to make a living from it."

He is not alone. Jade Levin explores the risks athletes take by exposing their lives online.

