The Shahdag Mountain Resort is the perfect location to enjoy Azerbaijan during the winter. Days here are never boring, with a wealth of activities on offer, from skiing to paragliding, ice skating to hiking, and an alpine coaster that will take your breath away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gusar region of Azerbaijan, 200km away from the capital Baku, is the best place to escape the noise of city life, breathe in fresh mountain air and enjoy the scenery in a winter wonderland. In this episode of Explore, Euronews reporter Cinzia Rizzi visits the Shahdag Mountain Resort. Built over 10 years ago, it has become a year-round destination for tourism, which is popular in both summer and winter.

We kick things off with a day of skiing on the 30km of slopes at the resort and learn about development plans for its future. Then we go for a thrilling ride on the first Azerbaijani alpine coaster, an attraction for all ages that reaches speeds up to 42km/h.

Just a few kilometres away from the ski resort lies Laza - a cosy village nestled among mountains and waterfalls. Indeed, there are many waterfalls in the area that come from sources on Mount Shahdag and surrounding peaks. When the water freezes in winter it gives the landscape a magical touch.