Russian campaigns against Putin from Armenia mountains

Yuri Alekseyev believes he would ended up in prison for a long time if he had stayed in Russia.

Russian political activist, Yuri Alekseyev, moved to a remote region of Armenia in May 2022, shortly after Russia launched its so-called "special operation" in Ukraine.

"As soon as the war started, I hung a 'No to War' banner near my house. I was immediately arrested. They gave me 15 days in jail. I served my time,” he said.

Occasionally, the lawyer and programmer by profession leave his hut in the mountains to travel some 200 kilometres to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, where he protests against Vladimir Putin outside the Russian embassy.

