Wintry weather hits south of Spain

By Euronews

Five provinces in the region of Andalucía are under alert for rain, snow, wind or rough sea conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Spain's state Met Office Aemet has warned of a weekend of unsettled and "wintry weather" this weekend in five of Andalucía's provinces.

Storm Monica has caused rough rain, snow, wind or rough sea conditions and is due to continue until Sunday night.

Since 10am on Saturday, much of Andalucia has under yellow and amber alert - making the impact of the weather as low (for yellow warnings) to severe (for amber), with some disruption to travel.

Strong winds are forecasted in Almeria, Cadiz and Malaga provinces. A yellow warning has also been activated for sea swell on the coast of Almeria, Cadiz and Granada.

There is a yellow alert for rain in the provinces Malaga and Cadiz, and amber in Granada.

As for possible snowfall, Aemet says the greatest accumulations will occur in the southern foothills of Sierra Nevada.

Two weather warnings for Sunday

The effects of the storm will continue to be felt in Spain on Sunday, although Aemet forecasts that it will gradually weaken.

Snow will continue to fall in the mountains, especially in the central and northern areas.

In the southern half, temperatures will rise in the central hours of the day. On the shores of the Mediterranean, the maximum temperature will likely exceed 18 or 20C.

In Andalucía, cloudy skies are expected with generalised light rainfall, which will be more intense and accompanied by occasional thunderstorms on the Atlantic coast. Yellow warnings for wind and coastal phenomena will continue in Almeria and Granada.

The weather is set to stabilise next week. However, a new Atlantic storm is due to hit Spain on Wednesday.