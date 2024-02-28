EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Storms cause traffic chaos and floods in Spain

Snowfall in Spain.
Snowfall in Spain. Copyright AP video capture
By Euronews
The majority of regions in Spain were under orange alert for snowfall, as snow, wind and rain disrupted daily life.

A storm of snow, wind and rain has hit Spain, disrupting or complicating traffic on many roads across almost the entire country.

All regions except Extremadura were put on yellow or orange weather alert in the last few hours.

The orange alert for snowfall has been activated in Cantabria, the Pyrenees and Galicia. In Cantabria, snow accumulations of up to 15 cm are expected from 800 metres above sea level.

In the Basque Country, Navarra and Castilla y León, heavy rains caused rivers to overflow, with flooding cutting off roads in various areas.

