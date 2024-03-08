The Judo Family Celebrates International Women’s Day

By euronews

Welcome to the Upper Austria Judo Grand Prix, where the spirit of competition meets the splendor of nature. The judo world turns its attention here for the next leg of the world judo tour!

ADVERTISEMENT

On Friday, the judo family celebrated International Women’s Day, a day to honor the remarkable contributions of women around the globe. It’s a call to action for gender equality, to challenge bias, and to Inspire Inclusion.

Before the final block, opening speeches were given by the Governor of Upper Austria, Thomas Stelzer; Director General of the International Judo Federation, Vlad MARINESCU; President of Austrian Judo Federation, Martin Poiger and Markus Achleitner, Minister for Economy and Sports of Upper Austria, who also welcomed the judo family to Linz.

An amazing performance from Serbia’s Marica PERISIC deep into golden score, saw her eventually claim the win over Julie BEURSKENS to take -57kg gold.

Awarding the medals was Upper Austria Governor Thomas STELZER.

At -48kg, Mitsuki KONDO of Japan defeated her compatriot Wakana INAGAKI to take her first medal on the World Judo Tour.

Director General of the International Judo Federation Vlad MARINESCU awarded the medals.

At -60kg, Spain’s reigning world champion and world ranked number one, Francisco GARRIGOS, saw off the challenge of Frenchman Cedric REVOL. Throwing for waza-ari before securing a vice-like pin to take the title.

Upper Austria Minister of Economy & Sports Markus ACHLEITNER was on hand to award the medals.

“It’s my first time here in Austria,” said Garrigos. “Everything was great, I’d really like to come here again next year.”

Larissa PIMENTA and Binta NDIAYE contested the -52kg final. It was the Brazilian Pimenta who succeeded in throwing for ippon and was absolutely delighted

Awarding the medals was IJF General Treasurer Naser AL TAMIMI.

“I love the energy here,” said Pimenta. “There was one time in the final after the osae-komi when the kids were all cheering for me, it gave me so much strength”.

Keita HADANO of Japan took the gold medal at -66kg finally countering Israel’s Baruch SHMAILOV in golden score

Israel Judo Association President Moshe PONTI awarded the medals.

This amazing ippon from Vache ADAMYAN was the standout technique of the day - what an inspiration for the local fans!

Join us again on Saturday for more judo action from Linz, the heart of a region celebrated for its stunning landscapes and vibrant culture.