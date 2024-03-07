By Euronews with AP

More than nine million Portuguese are expected to go to the polls next Sunday to vote in early legislative elections. Voting began with almost 1.6 million Portuguese voters living abroad and asked to exercise their right to vote by mail.

Last year, a corruption investigation led to the discovery of €75,800 in the office of the prime minister's chief of staff. This revelation triggered a scandal that ultimately resulted in the downfall of the government, prompting the early general election.

As the election campaign reaches its final stages, the focus of the two main candidates has shifted to women's issues. In an interview with RTP, Pedro Nuno Santos, leader of the Socialists, emphasised his commitment to "valuing and defending women" while urging undecided voters to participate in the election.

Meanwhile, at a rally in the north of the country, the leader of the Social Democrats (right-wing) and the Democratic Alliance highlighted the importance of "gender equality" as a fundamental aspect of equal opportunities, promising significant progress in this area.

While "Chega" leader André Ventura claims to be poised to trigger the "biggest political earthquake in Europe" by winning, the far-right party faces challenges in winning the elections. However, recent polls from Thursday indicate a six-point lead for the centre-right coalition over the Socialist party. The Democratic Alliance has managed to secure undecided votes and garner support from some former Chega supporters.