Is 'destination duping' Europe's hottest new travel trend?

En esta foto de archivo del 15 de septiembre de 2015, un pájaro vuela frente a la Torre Eiffel, en París. Copyright Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Copyright 2021 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews
Lesser-known destinations are being introduced as new destinations ITB Berlin, one of Europe's largest travel trade shows, as the continent's tourist hotspots to fight overcrowding.

As infamously crowded travel destinations such as Athens and Venice introduce visitor caps and tourist taxes, a new travel trend is emerging across Europe.

It's being pioneered in France, which plans to launch a €1m campaign encouraging domestic and foreign tourists to visit destinations off the beaten track – instead of the 20% of the country where 80% of visits are concentrated.

Euronews travels to ITB Berlin to discover more.

Tourism Travel tips Travel