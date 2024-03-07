Is 'destination duping' Europe's hottest new travel trend?

By Euronews

Lesser-known destinations are being introduced as new destinations ITB Berlin, one of Europe's largest travel trade shows, as the continent's tourist hotspots to fight overcrowding.

As infamously crowded travel destinations such as Athens and Venice introduce visitor caps and tourist taxes, a new travel trend is emerging across Europe.

It's being pioneered in France, which plans to launch a €1m campaign encouraging domestic and foreign tourists to visit destinations off the beaten track – instead of the 20% of the country where 80% of visits are concentrated.

Euronews travels to ITB Berlin to discover more.