The future of tourism: different and sustainable

Tourists visit the ancient Acropolis hill during a heat wave in Athens, Greece, on July 21, 2023.
By Jaime VelazquezEuronews
As the number of visitors continue to grow, popular countries are looking towards new strategies and the opening of new destinations to reduce visitor numbers in areas under pressure from tourism.

Tourism in Europe, the world's most visited continent, is set to return to pre-pandemic levels this year. Some 758 million people are expected to visit some of its beaches or cities by 2024. But as visitor numbers grow, so does pressure on the environment and tensions between tourists and local people.

Venice has introduced quotas on the number of visitors entering the city on a daily basis and the Netherlands stopped promoting itself as a tourist destination five years ago. 

The big players are now thinking about how to make tourism socially and environmentally sustainable.

