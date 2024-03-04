By Giorgia Orlandi with Euronews

Euronews correspondent Giorgia Orlandi reports on how the safety of Italian workers is once again at the centre of government debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death of five construction workers on a building site in Florence in February has catapulted workplace safety to the forefront of Italian politics.

In 2021, Italy registered the second-highest number of workplace victims in the EU after France, with the count expected to rise this year.

Euronews correspondent Giorgia Orlandi travelled to Rome to report on new plans aimed at improving working conditions across the country.

Watch the full report in the video above.