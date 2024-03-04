EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Italy unveils new plan to improve worker safety after construction site disaster

Rescue workers arrive at the scene of an accident at a construction site in Florence, Italy, Friday Feb. 16, 2024.
Rescue workers arrive at the scene of an accident at a construction site in Florence, Italy, Friday Feb. 16, 2024. Copyright Associated Press
By Giorgia Orlandi with Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Euronews correspondent Giorgia Orlandi reports on how the safety of Italian workers is once again at the centre of government debate.

ADVERTISEMENT

The death of five construction workers on a building site in Florence in February has catapulted workplace safety to the forefront of Italian politics. 

In 2021, Italy registered the second-highest number of workplace victims in the EU after France, with the count expected to rise this year. 

Euronews correspondent Giorgia Orlandi travelled to Rome to report on new plans aimed at improving working conditions across the country. 

Watch the full report in the video above.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Italy: Three killed and two missing in incident at Florence construction site

Health and safety at work: What is the current situation?

Who is doing well in Europe for Health and Safety?

Jobs workers Italy Security Trade unions building