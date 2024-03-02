Lombardo and Agbegnenou shine in Tashkent

By euronews

We’re in the capital of Uzbekistan for the second day of the Tashkent Grand Slam.

Inside the Humo arena, spectators were treated to a fantastic Opening Ceremony. A glittering show of lights, dancing, music and singing, showing the best of Uzbek tradition and culture. A rousing choral rendition of the Uzbek national anthem brought the spectators to their feet!

Director General of the IJF, Vlad Marinescu congratulated the Uzbek Judo Federation, and welcomed Otabek UMAROV, Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia. Then Adham Ikramov, Minister of Sport of the Republic of Uzbekistan officially opened the event.

After the amazing show, the crowd were pumped up for some action on the tatami, and that’s exactly what they got!

At -73kg Manuel Lombardo edged a tight contest with Danil Lavrentev to take the top spot in Tashkent.

He was awarded his medal by Otabek UMAROV Vice President of the Olympic Council of Asia

“There are beautiful people around.” said Manuel Lombardo. “I feel like I’m in the south of Italy and it was great to fight here, and I’ll say it again, I really felt the warmth of the crowd.”

At -63kg, the familiar face of Clarisse AGBEGNENOU was looking to achieve her 10th grand slam title, this time against Momo TATSUKAWA

The supreme French athlete improvised brilliantly to secure an arm-lock and submit her opponent.

This result pushing her into the all important top 8 seedings for the upcoming Paris Olympics!

Shahrullo MAHMUDOV Deputy Minister of Sports of the Republic of Uzbekistan awarded the medals.

“It was really nice, the crowd was cheering for me.” said Clarisse AGBEGNENOU. “Amazing again. And I think everything was perfect. The food was great and I’m going to celebrate with my baby!”

At -70kg, Miriam BUTKEREIT scored ippon against French Veteran Margaux Pinot. The German, thrilled to take the gold!

She was awarded her medal by Armen BAGDASAROV Head Referee Director of the International Judo Federation.

At -81kg, Matthias CASSE, the World#1 showed grit and determination to earn the win over his fellow Olympic bronze medalist Shamil BORCHASHVILI.

The medals were awarded by Vladimir BARTA Head Sport Director of the International Judo Federation.

The local crowd were calling for success and their Uzbek judoka did not let them down, once again on fire as they showed their throwing prowess.

On Sunday, Tashkent welcomes the heavyweights! It will be a perfect end to a great event!