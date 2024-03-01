Family of giant pandas return to China from Spain

By Euronews

Loaned pandas around the world have been returning to China in an attempt to ramp up the breeding of the endangered species.

A panda couple currently living in a zoo in Madrid are to be sent home to China in an attempt to help them produce new cubs.

Hua Zui Ba, 20 and Bing Xing, 23 will be sent home to the Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base in southwestern China to take part in a breeding programme.

The panda couple have lived in Madrid since 2007. They will be replaced by a new panda sent by the China Wildlife Conversation Association.

Three cubs they have already birthed will stay in Madrid.

The giant panda is native to central China and is loaned to zoos around the world as part of a conservation programme.