EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Family of giant pandas return to China from Spain

The seven-month-old female Panda bear named Chulina walks at her enclosure at the Madrid Zoo in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 5, 2017
The seven-month-old female Panda bear named Chulina walks at her enclosure at the Madrid Zoo in Madrid, Spain, Wednesday, April 5, 2017 Copyright Daniel Ochoa de Olza/Copyright 2017 The AP. All rights reserved.
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Loaned pandas around the world have been returning to China in an attempt to ramp up the breeding of the endangered species.

ADVERTISEMENT

A panda couple currently living in a zoo in Madrid are to be sent home to China in an attempt to help them produce new cubs.

Hua Zui Ba, 20 and Bing Xing, 23 will be sent home to the Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base in southwestern China to take part in a breeding programme. 

The panda couple have lived in Madrid since 2007. They will be replaced by a new panda sent by the China Wildlife Conversation Association. 

Three cubs they have already birthed will stay in Madrid. 

The giant panda is native to central China and is loaned to zoos around the world as part of a conservation programme.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Spanish and French farmers block Catalonia border crossing in protest at EU policies

At least 10 people dead in Valencia high-rise building fire

Brazil's football star Dani Alves found guilty of raping a woman in Spain nightclub

Spain China Animals zoo