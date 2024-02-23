Avdiivka captured in 'fairly short time', claims Russian army

By Euronews

Ukrainian officials have, in parallel, denied reports that Moscow's forces took 'hundreds' of Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.

Russian officials have downplayed claims of heavy Russian losses and that seizing Avdiivka was difficult, saying their victory was down to good planning.

Moscow's army recently took complete control of the city in eastern Ukraine after months of intense combat.

During a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week, Russia's top brass claimed they captured Avdiivka within a "fairly short time" that was preceded by a "long period of preparation."

They portrayed its seizure from Ukrainian forces as an astounding success with minimal losses.

This contradicts reports by the Institute for the Study of War that the four-month-long operation resulted in an estimated 16,000 to 47,000 Russian personnel losses.

The US think tank also says that Russian forces have marginally advanced northwest of Avdiivka and have likely finished clearing operations in the town.

Ukrainian officials, in parallel, have denied a recent New York Times report that Russian forces may have captured 'hundreds' of Ukrainian soldiers during Ukraine’s withdrawal from Avdiivka.

