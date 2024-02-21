By Euronews with AP

The latest developments from the war in Ukraine.

Missiles hit Donetsk region, targeting important hub for soldiers

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven people died in the Donetsk region on Wednesday after Russian missiles hit the city of Kramatorsk.

Four strikes targeted the city centre, an important communications hub and a refuge for Ukrainian soldiers fighting on the front line in Donbass.

In the Donetsk city of Dobroillia, two women were injured amid the attacks. Four emergency workers were wounded in Pokrovsk district. Apartment buildings were damaged in Druzhkivka.

Moscow launched six missiles and 19 Shahed-type kamikaze drones throughout Ukraine. One of the missiles and 13 of the drones were shot down by the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Russian forces claim to take control of Krynki village

Russia claims its forces have taken control of the village of Krynki in the Kherson region. The Moscow-installed governor of the Russia-occupied part of the Kherson region posted a video on Wednesday showing what he said were two Russian soldiers with flags claiming that the village of Krynki had been taken by Russian troops.

Defence Forces of Southern Ukraine denied the claim, calling it a manipulation.

In the meantime, President Vladimir Putin gave Russian state military awards to aviation troops during a ceremony at the Chkalovsky airfield in the Moscow region.

Zelenskyy says foreign aid delays making life 'very difficult'

Delays in weapons deliveries from Western allies to Ukraine are opening a door for Russian battlefield advances, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says, making the fight “very difficult” along parts of the front line where the Kremlin’s forces captured a strategic city last weekend ahead of the war’s second anniversary.

Zelenskyy and other officials have often expressed frustration at the slowness of promised aid deliveries, especially since signs of war fatigue have emerged. European countries are struggling to find enough stocks to send to Kyiv, and U.S. help worth $60 billion (€55 billion) is stalled over political differences. That appears to be playing into the hands of Russian President Vladimir Putin.