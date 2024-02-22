AFCON 2023: Host nation Ivory Coast win dramatic tournament

The 34th edition of the tournament attracted record TV viewership.

The African Cup of Nations 2023 has come to an end, with many calling it the greatest AFCON tournament of all time.

ADVERTISEMENT

For eventual champions Ivory Coast, the tournament was a rollercoaster. They lost two group games and barely qualified for the knockout stages. The shaky start led to the sacking of manager Jean-Louis Gasset, who was replaced by Emerse Fae, who guided the host nation to AFCON glory.

Interim manager Emerse Fae told the waiting media that winning felt like a fairytale.

"Frankly, I still can't believe we've done it. We're miraculous. We went and got the cup because we didn't give up. We know how to bounce back despite the hard times." Exclaimed a delighted Fae.

Morocco were favoured to win the AFCON after their 4th-place finish in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, but South Africa caused a massive shock by beating the Atlas Lions in the Round of 16. Bafana Bafana finished third in the tournament after beating DR Congo on penalties, clinching the bronze medal.

According to CAF President Patrice Motsepe, 2 billion people tuned in globally, making this edition the most-watched AFCON tournament in its history.

With exciting games and shock exits, AFCON 2023 is cemented in history as football fans worldwide look ahead to the 2025 tournament in Morocco.