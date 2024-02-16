'Kremlin conducting information operations against Moldova' says ISW

Here's the latest from the frontline in Ukraine as Russia's grinding invasion nears its second year.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenburg stated that NATO does not see any immediate threat of military attacks on a NATO member but noted that there is a “constant risk” of hybrid attacks.

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) has recently observed Kremlin actors, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, setting informational conditions to justify possible Russian hybrid attacks on Moldova as well as the Baltic states, Denmark, and Finland.

In its latest assessment, the US based think tank says: "The Kremlin is conducting information operations against Moldova very similar to those that the Kremlin used before it invaded Ukraine in 2014 and 2022, likely to set conditions to justify possible future Russian escalation against Moldova.

Earlier, the Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service (VLA) stated that the Russian military’s ongoing restructuring and expansion effort aims to intensify Russian military posturing against Finland and the wider NATO alliance.

VLA reported that the Russian military is forming the Leningrad Military District and Moscow Military District in order to posture against Finland and NATO while also attempting to “partially strengthen its units” in the Baltic region.

The VLA’s assessment is consistent with ISW’s that Russia may be arranging military assets in a way to posture along the border with NATO members in the mid-to-long term.

"The likelihood of a direct military attack against Estonia remains low this year, but the security situation in Europe and along Estonia’s borders in the near future depends on whether Ukraine, with the support of its allies, can shatter Russia’s aggression," The Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service says.

