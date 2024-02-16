Conference in Athens discusses plans for Ukraine reconstruction

By Euronews

Rebuilding Ukraine is expected to cost more than 300 billion euros.

Officials have gathered in Athens to discuss the rebuilding of Ukraine - set to be one of the biggest post-war reconstruction efforts in Europe.

The European Union and the European Investment Bank (EIB) have provided significant financing for the reconstruction of Ukraine amounting to 70 billion euros.

The head of the Ukraine Team for the EIB said they have ongoing projects for the transport sector, particularly the rehabilitation of roads.

He added there are plans to rebuild water infrastructure in Ukraine, which has been severely damaged since Russia invaded in Fenutrary 2022.

A joint estimate of the World Bank, the European Commission, the United Nations and the Ukrainian Government, estimates the cost of reconstruction is expected to reach 381 billion dollars.

