Poland continues to grapple with internal and external security challenges, and Russia's behaviour remains the top concern.

Poland has joined the so-called 'military Schengen' agreement, a European initiative aimed at streamlining troop mobility among participating states.

The agreement, also signed by Germany and the Netherlands, is both a gesture of solidarity with Ukraine and a concrete step towards better European security, guaranteeing a swift aid corridor for Ukraine and facilitating future mobilisation on NATO's eastern flank.

According to the Polish minister of defence, Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz, the conflict in Ukraine has underscored the importance of rapid troop mobilisation. Daphne Bergsma, the Dutch ambassador to Poland, stressed that military mobility is central to in addressing growing geopolitical challenges.

Poland, which is a neighbour to both Russia and Belarus, remains deeply engaged with both internal and external security challenges, with the government particularly focused on the threat from Russia.

And for Poland, initiatives like "military Schengen" are pivotal not only for security but also for strengthening its position within the EU – this after a populist, right-wing Eurosceptic government finally lost power at the end of last year.