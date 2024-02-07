Qatar’s design wonders don’t stop at Doha’s skyscrapers. Many mosques with unique designs contribute to the architectural richness of the country. Qatar also works on preserving heritage houses, with their unique features, as testimonies of its humble beginnings.

In this episode, the Qatar 365 team travelled around the city to explore some of Qatar's architectural wonders.

Internationally renowned Qatari architect Ibrahim Al Jaidah tells Aadel Haleem that he is proud of his work, which has contributed to the city's modernisation. He shares his thoughts on the evolution of Qatar's architectural identity over the past 20 years, highlighting both creativity and diversity.

There are over 2,000 mosques in Qatar that are integral to the landscape. Aadel discovered that some are unique in structure, putting a contemporary spin on traditional places of worship, like the Education City mosque or the so-called 'tilted mosque', designed by HE Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim Al Thani.

Qatar is a modern country that still has an eye on the heritage and traditions of the past, as Laila Humairah found out when she visited Qatar Foundation's Old Al Rayyan Heritage Village. The traditional houses have been preserved, and their unique features are a testament to the country's humble beginnings.