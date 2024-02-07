Farmers in Italy expected to protest on streets of Rome in coming days

By Euronews

More than 2,000 farm trucks will descend on Italy's capital by the end of the week to protest against the lack of regulation of imports from outside the EU.

Farmers from several regions of Italy are travelling to Rome to demand a restriction on imports from outside the European Union as Italian agriculturalists join their European counterparts in protest against Europe-wide and domestic policies.

Dozens of tractors have already assembled in the outskirts of Rome as they wait for other farmers to join them. Some have been traveling for 10 hours to reach their destination – but they say it's worth it to get the government's attention.

“They have never listened to us," Italian farmer Davide Guarguaglini tells Euronews. "I have never thought we had to come to this, but that’s what we have decided.

"We can’t leave empty handed. We have to achieve something."

More than 2,000 trucks are expected to reach the Italian capital by the end of the week.

Italian farmers say they are losing profits as cheaper imports from countries outside the EU continue to increase. They are also protesting against the impact EU climate policies will have in the sector.

"In the past year, profits have dropped by 70% because of the increase in technical means and machine-related expenses," an Italian farmer, Maurizio Senigagliesi, tells Euronews.

"We keep loosing money. So we have to take action and make ourselves heard, otherwise we might have to shut down the whole sector."