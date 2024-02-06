By Euronews

But Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani said the Palestinian militant group had “comments.”

Qatar’s prime minister said on Tuesday Hamas had reacted positively to the latest plan for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani's comments came after a meeting with top US diplomat Antony Blinken, who was making his latest visit to the Middle East.

The response of the Palestinian militant group was “generally positive", he said.

Hamas said it responded to the truce proposal "in a positive spirit" but still wants a full ceasefire and an end to the offensive.

Qatar, which has long mediated with Hamas, has been working with the US and Egypt to broker a ceasefire that would involve a prolonged halt in fighting and the release of the over 100 hostages still held in Gaza.

The Qatari PM did not provide any details on Hamas' response but said the group had “comments.”

Blinken confirmed officials had received Hamas' response and said he would brief Israel's leaders when he visits the country on Wednesday.

The US Secretary of State also met with Egyptian officials earlier in the day and was in Saudi Arabia on Monday.