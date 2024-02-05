Greens congress rubber stamp their manifesto

By Euronews

The European Greens approved their manifesto in Lyon on Sunday, which will carry them to the European elections in June.

After electing their candidates to head their list for the upcoming European Elections on Saturday, the Greens approved their European manifesto in Lyon on Sunday.

The document will serve as the Green group's manifesto for the European elections in June. But it is also the roadmap for the next 5 years in the European Parliament.

The manifesto prioritises strengthening the Green Pact, and improving social justice.

Speaking to Euronews, Mélanie Vogel, Co-President of the European Green Party said environmental policy was a priority for the party. "While some people are trying to make people believe that ecology is the enemy of social justice, we are demonstrating that, on the contrary, not only is it not the enemy," she said, "but it is the only credible solution for bringing about social justice today, and responding to the crisis in purchasing power which is the major concern of Europeans today".

The Greens have been working on this manifesto for almost a year.

Representatives of the party said voters had called for the party to surge ahead with its climate effort.

Rasmus Nordqvist, European Green Party committee member told Euronews: "What I hear right now is the right wing saying: let's put a break to the Green Deal, let's stop all the transition talk. But that's not what I hear when I talk neither to civil society, nor the private sector. They actually want a plan that takes forward and not backward".

The two newly heads of the Green list, Terry Reintke and Bas Eickhout, will take the party forward with its new manifesto.

The polls predict a difficult election for the Greens in the upcoming elections.