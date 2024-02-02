EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Azerbaijan Hosts Historic Inauguration of the International Chovqan Federation

general assembly
Copyright euronews
By euronews
In a significant stride for the ancient sport of Chovqan, Azerbaijan has become the birthplace of its first-ever International Federation

The inaugural general assembly, marking this historic event, took place in Baku on Friday.

Representatives from 19 countries gathered at the Bina equestrian complex, showcasing the wide appeal and international interest in Chovqan, a sport renowned for its rich cultural heritage.

Chovqan, often described as the ancestor of polo, is a dynamic game that combines skill, strategy, and athleticism. It features two teams of five with two fullbacks and three forwards and the aim is simple, score more goals than the opposing team using wooden mallets.

The sport, which requires remarkable horsemanship skills, was included in the UNESCO list of Intangible Cultural Heritage in 2013.

