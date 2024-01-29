Turkey takes home two gold medals at final day of Judo Grand Prix

By Euronews with IJF

Mihael Zgank secured a tough win for his country while Hilal Ozturk fought hard to secure her first Grand Prix Gold.

After two days of judo action, heavyweights took the centre stage at the last day of the competition in Portugal.

But, before things got underway in Odivelas, some lucky judo kids enjoyed time with local judoka and local hero Barbara Timo.

In the men’s -90kg category, Mihael Zgank went up against Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid. A tough contest that went into Golden Score. Ultimately the contest was decided by penalties with victory for Turkey.

Moshe Ponti, Member of the IJF Coordination Committee of Directors and President of the Israel Judo Association awarded the medals.

“I went to the city centre a bit, so I like the country, I like the weather also and it just makes me feel really good," said Gzank.

Final, Mihael Zgank (TUR) vs Klen Kristofer Kaljulaid (EST) IJF

At -78kg, Anna Monta Olek from Germany showed her dominance and took her second Grand Prix gold medal. A superb counter to Metka Lobnik’s attack led to a hold down to secure her top spot on the podium.

Tina Trstenjak, Refereeing Supervisor, Olympic and World Champion was on hand to award the medals.

“I liked it very much, of course also for winter it’s very warm weather, I like that very much and also my coach is from here so it's special to win here," said Olek.

In the -100kg, Matvey Kanikovskiy won the contest with a waza-ari score in the last 20 seconds with incredible technique.

He was awarded his medal by Mohammed Meridja Education & Coaching Director of the International Judo Federation.

In the +78kg, Turkey’s Hilal Ozturk claimed her first Grand Prix gold - a waza-ari against Japan’s Miki Mukunoki was enough for the Portugal Grand Prix title.

She was awarded her medal by Yury Alvear, International Judo Federation Sport Commission Member and Three time World Champion.

In the +100kg, reigning World Champion Inal Tasoev threw for ippon in the first 30 seconds of the final with an impressive uchi-mata.

The medals were awarded by Sergiu Pina, President of the Portuguese Judo Federation.

The action has ended in Portugal, but there will be more next week at the Paris Grand Prix.