The 22-year old Italian had only lost one set in the tournament before facing Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Rising Italian tennis star Jannik Skinner has been crowned this year's Australian Open men's champion, after beating Russia's Daniil Medvedev in five sets 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3.

This is the first Grand Slam win for the 22-year-old Italian, who only dropped one set on his way to the final.

Jannik was seeded fourth in the tournament, and was appearing in his first major final in Melbourne.

The Italian player had an impressive run to reach Sunday's Australian Open final, ending 10-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic’s 33-match winning streak at Melbourne Park in a four-set semifinal victory.

Djokovic had never lost in Australia after reaching the final four.

Medvedev won the 2021 US Open title but has lost the four other major finals he has played - including in Australia in 2021 and 2022.

His comeback from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev in the semifinals made him the first player since Pete Sampras in 1995 to twice rally from two sets down on the way to the final in Australia.

