EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Fire engulfs Tehran hospital, no casualties

Medics and firefighters work outside Gandhi hospital after a huge fire erupted on multiple floors of the hospital, in northern Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024
Medics and firefighters work outside Gandhi hospital after a huge fire erupted on multiple floors of the hospital, in northern Tehran, Iran, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024 Copyright Associated Press
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

State media reported that a huge fire broke out at a hospital in Iran's capital Tehran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire, which engulfed the Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran, was contained on Thursday evening. The blaze burnt the building's exterior facade.

There were no fatalities reported so far, a spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department spokesperson said, adding that authorities were investigating the cause of the incident.

The fire started at 15:30 GMT - 19:00 local time.

State TV said earlier that the area around the hospital, which is located in northern Tehran, has been cordoned off and the hospital was evacuated.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

US base in Iraq attacked after Iran vows revenge for Damascus attack

Pakistan launches retaliatory airstrikes against Iran

Iraq recalls its ambassador from Tehran following Iranian airstrikes

hospital evacuation Fire