Fire engulfs Tehran hospital, no casualties

By Euronews

State media reported that a huge fire broke out at a hospital in Iran's capital Tehran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fire, which engulfed the Gandhi Hospital in northern Tehran, was contained on Thursday evening. The blaze burnt the building's exterior facade.

There were no fatalities reported so far, a spokesperson for the Tehran Fire Department spokesperson said, adding that authorities were investigating the cause of the incident.

The fire started at 15:30 GMT - 19:00 local time.

State TV said earlier that the area around the hospital, which is located in northern Tehran, has been cordoned off and the hospital was evacuated.