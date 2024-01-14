By Euronews with AP

In a bold statement on Saturday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asserted that Israel will persist in its campaign against Hamas until achieving victory, dismissing any potential intervention, including that of the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The fighting reached the 100-day mark on Sunday, marking the longest and deadliest confrontation between Israel and the Palestinians since the establishment of Israel in 1948, and there are no indications of the fighting coming to an end.

Protesters shout slogans outside the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday, Jan. 12, 2024. Patrick Post/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved

Netanyahu's remarks followed the International Court of Justice's hearings on South Africa's accusations of Israeli genocide against Palestinians, a claim Israel rejects as slanderous and hypocritical.

Despite South Africa seeking an interim order to halt Israel's offensive, Netanyahu said in televised remarks Saturday evening, referring to Iran and its allied militias “No one will stop us, not The Hague, not the axis of evil and not anyone else,".

The case before the ICJ is expected to extend over years, but interim rulings might be issued within weeks. Netanyahu made it clear that Israel would not comply with any orders to cease hostilities, potentially deepening its international isolation.

International pressure on Israel to end the conflict has escalated, with protests in various cities calling for its cessation. The US, offering diplomatic and military support, has shielded Israel from much of this pressure.

Concerns about a broader conflict have been present since the outset of the war, with new fronts opening involving Iran-backed groups in Yemen, Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria. The US has increased its military presence in the region to deter further escalation.

Following a Houthi campaign of drone and missile attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, the US and UK launched airstrikes against Houthi rebels in Yemen on Friday.