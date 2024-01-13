EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Democratic Progressive Party candidate Lai Ching-te greets supporters in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024.
Democratic Progressive Party candidate Lai Ching-te greets supporters in New Taipei City, Taiwan, Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024. Copyright Louise Delmotte/Copyright 2024 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Ruling-party candidate Lai Ching-te has emerged victorious in Taiwan’s presidential election and his opponents have conceded. Beijing strongly opposed the current Vice President Lai Ching-te, calling the poll a choice between war and peace.

With half of votes counted, the candidate from Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party Lai Ching-te is leading in the race for the presidency according to local media reports. Polls closed Saturday in Taiwan's presidential and parliamentary election that will chart the trajectory of the self-ruled democracy’s relations with China.

Lai's main opponent, Hou Yu-ih from the more China-friendly Nationalist party, also known as Kuomintang, or KMT, conceded defeat all but guarannteeing Lai next four years in top post.

