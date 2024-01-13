2023 confirmed as hottest year ever

By Euronews

Climate experts are concerned that 2024 will be even hotter than the previous year.

The UN's World Meteorologial organisation (WMO), NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have confirmed that 2023 was the hottest year ever on record, citing a large and visible margin.

Experts are worried that 2024 will be even hotter.

Commenting on the revelation, Russ Vose, analysis branch chief at NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information said: "For 2024... we're saying there's about a 1 in 3 chance that 2024 will be warmer than 2023, and we think there's a 99% chance that 2024 will land in the top five. We're pretty comfortable with that. "

According to the WMO, 2023 was 1.45°C hotter than the pre-industrial average. More data released also shows that the last year has set also the record of the oceans temperature.

Scientists are warning again that global climate change isn't only a rise in temperature but will also see increased chances of extreme weather events.