EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

2023 confirmed as hottest year ever

A man cools off in a shower at Ipanema beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in September
A man cools off in a shower at Ipanema beach, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in September Copyright Bruna Prado/The AP
By Euronews
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Climate experts are concerned that 2024 will be even hotter than the previous year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The UN's World Meteorologial organisation (WMO), NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration have confirmed that 2023 was the hottest year ever on record, citing a large and visible margin.

Experts are worried that 2024 will be even hotter.

Commenting on the revelation, Russ Vose, analysis branch chief at NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information said: "For 2024... we're saying there's about a 1 in 3 chance that 2024 will be warmer than 2023, and we think there's a 99% chance that 2024 will land in the top five. We're pretty comfortable with that. "

According to the WMO, 2023 was 1.45°C hotter than the pre-industrial average. More data released also shows that the last year has set also the record of the oceans temperature.

Scientists are warning again that global climate change isn't only a rise in temperature but will also see increased chances of extreme weather events.

Share this articleComments

You might also like

These Caribbean islands are building their first artificial reef against climate-fuelled hurricanes

‘Forgotten for too long’: Netherlands sued by Dutch-Caribbean islanders over climate policies

Demonstrations in Vienna and The Hague as a weekend of climate change protests begins

NASA global warming World Meteorological Organization (WMO) Weather Climate crisis Adaptation to climate change