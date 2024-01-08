By Euronews with agencies

Charles Michel's decision to stand as an MEP sparks a scramble to find a successor for the EU's top job ahead of Hungary's presidency in July

European Council president, Charles Michel, on Saturday announced his plan to resign early so that he can run for a seat in the European Parliament in June.

That would see the former Belgian prime minister leave his post before his term as Council chief expires at the end of November.

His decision has sparked a scramble by European heads of government to appoint a new president or risk the role falling temporarily to Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orbán.

Hungary is due to take over the rotating six-month presidency of the 27-member bloc from 1 July.

Orbán frequently clashes with the European Union, opposing numerous EU initiatives in support of Ukraine, and has faced widespread criticism for undermining democratic rights in Hungary.

The European Council president must be elected by a majority of the bloc’s leaders.