Polish farmers suspend their blockade at the Ukrainian border following a deal with government

A worker rakes wheat in a granary on a private farm in Zhurivka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Copyright Efrem Lukatsky/Copyright 2023 The AP. All rights reserved
By Euronews with AP
Polish farmers halt their blockade at the Ukrainian border following successful negotiations with the government, said local media on Saturday.

This resolution addresses a challenge for the new Polish government led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, aiming to support Ukraine while addressing the concerns of Polish farmers and truckers impacted by the ongoing conflict.

Since November, farmers and truckers have been blockading border crossings. The farmers assert that Ukrainian food imports have lowered prices, affecting their income, while truckers claim unfair competition from their Ukrainian counterparts.

While the farmers have suspended their protest after reaching an agreement, truckers continue their demonstration, causing significant queues at various border crossings. This week, truckers experienced over a two-day delay before crossing.

