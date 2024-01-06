In pictures: Christians across Europe celebrate Epiphany

Christians around Europe have come together to celebrate Epiphany, a day which also spells the end of Christmas for many.
Epiphany, celebrated on 6 January, marks the day when the Three Wise Men visited baby Jesus in Bethlehem.
It's a Christian holiday that honours this event and represents the revelation of Jesus Christ.
But the day also marks the end of Christmas for many, though celebrations take place on different days depending on the country.
In Romania, Epiphany Day happens on 6 January and is celebrated with various regional traditions and customs.
Girls put basil under their pillows to dream of their future husbands whilst boys swim in a race to grab a cross thrown by a priest into the water.
Some in Ukraine also mark the day by swimming in icy lakes and rivers. Water that is blessed by a cleric on Epiphany is considered holy and pure until next year's celebration. It is believed to have special powers of protection and healing.
In Spain, thousands take to the streets to watch parades, known in Spanish as "Cabalgata".
The holiday comes under a different name, Three Kings Day, and is celebrated on the evening of 5 January.
