Fears Israel Hamas war could 'expand' amid strikes on central Gaza

By Euronews with AFP

"They are so thin. It's cold, it's windy," said one Palestinian woman who gave birth to quadruplets in a refugee camp bombed by Israel.

Israel's army has warned of a possible "expansion" of operations on its border with Lebanon.

This comes as the Israeli Defense Force (IDF) concentrates its military force on central Gaza, despite the increasingly desperate plight of civilians.

The IDF is also increasing night raids in major cities in the occupied West Bank, including Jenin and Ramallah, according to the Wafa news agency.

Israel's army general staff warned shooting was intensifying along its northern border with Lebanon, where Hezbollah operates.

The Shiite political and militant organisation is part of the "axis of resistance", a collection of groups close to Iran and hostile to Israel.

On Wednesday, Tehran threatened Israel with "direct actions", following the death of a high-ranking Iranian officer on Monday in an airstrike in Syria it blamed on Israel.

IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi detailed that Israeli forces "are in a very high state of readiness for an expansion of fighting in the north."

Clashes between Israel and Hezbollah have been an almost daily occurrence here since the fighting began in Gaza.

Near the Lebanese border, a drone crashed overnight from Wednesday to Thursday, the Israeli army told the AFP news agency, after fighters from pro-Iran armed groups claimed responsibility for an attack in the area.

Civilians in Gaza face dire situation

The IDF said military operations were continuing in Khan Younes, southern Gaza's main city, but also in refugee camps in the centre of the enclave.

Palestinian authorities reported deadly strikes overnight on camps in Nuseirat and Deir al-Balah.

In Deir al-Balah, Iman al-Masry gave birth to quadruplets - two boys and two girls - in the middle of the war.

"They are so thin. It's cold, it's windy and there is no baby bath to wash them... I can't give them a bath, I wash them with wipes," said the 28-year-old mother, herself displaced by the violence.

"There are no diapers or powdered milk. I try to breastfeed them but there is a lack of really nutritious food," she added, fearing Israeli strikes could harm her newborns.

"I didn't think the war was going to last so long. I thought that after ten days we would be able to return home."

"We didn't take anything with us," added her husband Ammar.

Some 1.9 million people - equating to 85% of Gaza's population - are estimated to have been displaced by the fighting.

They face "grave danger" with "hunger and despair" worsening, according to the World Health Organisation. Aid convoys have previously been raided by desperate civilians.

Palestinian authorities estimate that 21,110 people have been killed, including 6,300 women and 8,800 children.

Around 1,140 people were killed in Hamas' 7 October attack on southern Israel, which sparked the latest violence.