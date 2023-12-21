Invisible poverty: homelessness is on the rise in Germany

By Liv Stroud

Experts believe the government won't keep its promise to end homelessness in Berlin by 2030.

Rising living costs, a meagre housing supply and increased accommodation prices are hitting German families hard.

Organisations such as the Arche provide food supplies for impoverished families and support for children. When the charity was founded almost 30 years ago, there were 1.2 million children in financial poverty in Germany.

Now, despite a decrease in births in the country, child poverty has tripled to more than 3 million.

"Currently, it's difficult for me. Two months ago, I received a cancer diagnosis, and I couldn't continue my job. I am almost here every day during lunchtime," says mother of four Antje Fürstenau.

If you wish to donate this Christmas, here are some organisations working in Germany:

Arche

Kaltebus

Tafel