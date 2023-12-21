EnglishFrançaisDeutschItalianoEspañolPortuguêsРусскийTürkçeΕλληνικάMagyarفارسیالعربيةShqipRomânăქართულიбългарскиSrpski
Loader

Invisible poverty: homelessness is on the rise in Germany

Homeless person.
Homeless person. Copyright Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP
By Liv Stroud
Share this articleComments
Share this articleClose Button
Copy/paste the article video embed link below:Copy to clipboardCopied

Experts believe the government won't keep its promise to end homelessness in Berlin by 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rising living costs, a meagre housing supply and increased accommodation prices are hitting German families hard.

Organisations such as the Arche provide food supplies for impoverished families and support for children. When the charity was founded almost 30 years ago, there were 1.2 million children in financial poverty in Germany. 

Now, despite a decrease in births in the country, child poverty has tripled to more than 3 million. 

"Currently, it's difficult for me. Two months ago, I received a cancer diagnosis, and I couldn't continue my job. I am almost here every day during lunchtime," says mother of four Antje Fürstenau.

Watch the video above to see our full Euronews report.

If you wish to donate this Christmas, here are some organisations working in Germany:

Arche

Kaltebus

Tafel

Share this articleComments

You might also like

Homelessness in England is up 6.8% on the previous year - with thousands in temporary housing

Prince William draws inspiration from Finland as he launches bid to end homelessness in the UK

Homelessness in Europe: Could modular homes help get people off the street?

Berlin Germany Poverty Economy Olaf Scholz Homeless