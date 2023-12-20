Antisemitic and islamophobic sentiment on the rise in Europe

By Euronews

Europe is fearing a “huge risk of terrorist attacks" over the Christmas period, due to the fallout from the Israel-Hamas war. In recent weeks, a disturbing surge of islamophobic and antisemitic incidents has gripped the continent.

On 5 December, days after the deadly knife attack in Paris, the European Union's Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson urged member states to tighten security measures, warning that risks are linked to “the polarisation” the war in Gaza “causes in our society.”

The European Commission pledged 30 million euros to reinforce security in vulnerable areas, with a particular focus on places of worship.

"One of the things that always happens when there's a big flare-up in Gaza between Israel and the Palestinians, there's always a spike in antisemitic incidents," explained Dr Jonathan Boyd, Executive Director of the Institute for Jewish Policy Research in London.

Incidents and attacks across Europe

In November, the French Muslim Council said it had received dozens of letters containing threats or insults, and that 14 mosques were vandalised following Hamas' 7 October attack on Israel.

In London, islamophobic offences increased by 140%, according to the Metropolitan Police.

Many such acts have been reported across Europe since 7 October. “We are deeply concerned with such developments and express solidarity with our fellow Muslim citizens,” representatives of 10 EU countries wrote on 29 November.

Meanwhile, antisemitic attacks and incidents have also increased.

In the second week of October alone, the French Interior Ministry recorded over a thousand antisemitic acts, resulting in hundreds of arrests. The same month, Britain’s Community Security Trust (CST), which aims to protect the Jewish community, reported the highest number of such attacks ever recorded.

Israel's Ministry for Diaspora Affairs reported a staggering 500% increase in global antisemitic incidents during the first three weeks of the conflict. According to its data, Germany, France, and the UK experienced the highest surge in violent incidents, cemetery desecrations, harassment, and threats against local Jewish communities.

Amichai Chikhli, the Minister for Diaspora Affairs of Israel, told Euronews they are particularly watching what goes on on social networks.

An emphasis also recognised by the EU. "We have to acknowledge that a lot of hatred has been transported and has been left unchallenged for a very long time on social platforms," said Katharina Von Schnurbein, EU Coordinator on combating antisemitism and fostering Jewish life.

Bans on pro-Palestinian gatherings

In several countries, authorities have banned rallies supporting the Palestinian Territories.

It was the case in Germany, with authorities citing an “imminent danger” that the assemblies would result in “inciting, antisemitic slogans” and “glorification of violence.”

"We have German police patrolling us, searching our houses, interrogating us, racially profiling us," denounced Berlin resident Majed Abusalama, Co-Founder of Palestine Speaks.

Euronews put the comment to Berlin Police, which responded: "Skin colour, ancestry, religion or national or ethnic origin of a person do not form any basis for criminal investigations, measures to avert danger or residence permit checks. Police measures are fundamentally not based on people's appearance, but on their behaviour."